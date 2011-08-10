StyleCaster
Share

It’s Hot, Why Not Cool Off With 12 Models Eating Ice Cream?

What's hot
StyleCaster

It’s Hot, Why Not Cool Off With 12 Models Eating Ice Cream?

Alyssa
by
It’s Hot, Why Not Cool Off With 12 Models Eating Ice Cream?
12 Start slideshow

According to The Weather Channel it’s only 86 degrees in New York today, but it’s humid and hazy and generally feels disgusting. There’s nothing like a delicious scoop of ice cream to help you cool down on a day like this (it’s pretty much the only thing I feel like eating), and I think I might have found the perfect Internet equivalent of such a treat: editorials featuring models eating ice cream!

Some are cutesy and some are overtly sexual, but this editorial theme is surprisingly popular — especially with Terry Richardson, shocking I know. Click through for some of my favorite photos of models enjoying their desserts, and if the mood strikes, go out and treat yourself to a similar delectable delight! I recommend a Rolo McFlurry from McDonald’s, but that is neither here nor there.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Gertrud Hegelund for Elle Denmark's  June 2011 issue.

Lindsey Wixson covers the upcoming i-D pre-fall issue.

Coco Rocha looking sickeningly sweet in Vogue Nippon, August 2008.

Coco Rocha in a WWD Beauty Biz editorial from November, 2008.

Lara Stone (and her cheekbones) chowing down in AnOther's Spring 2007 issue.

Natasha Poly in Vogue Paris, December 2004.

Agyness Deyn in Vogue UK, August 2008.

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester on the cover of an April 2009 issue of Rolling Stone.

Beyoncé lets her ice cream drip onto her Givenchy (!) on the July 2011 cover of Dazed & Confused.

Erin Wasson on the cover of Whirlwind Heat's 2008 album Self Titled Or Scoop Du Jour.

Vogue US, September 2008

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Your Heart As Your Sleeve: Dress How You Feel

Your Heart As Your Sleeve: Dress How You Feel
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share