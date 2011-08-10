It’s Hot, Why Not Cool Off With 12 Models Eating Ice Cream?

According to The Weather Channel it’s only 86 degrees in New York today, but it’s humid and hazy and generally feels disgusting. There’s nothing like a delicious scoop of ice cream to help you cool down on a day like this (it’s pretty much the only thing I feel like eating), and I think I might have found the perfect Internet equivalent of such a treat: editorials featuring models eating ice cream!

Some are cutesy and some are overtly sexual, but this editorial theme is surprisingly popular — especially with Terry Richardson, shocking I know. Click through for some of my favorite photos of models enjoying their desserts, and if the mood strikes, go out and treat yourself to a similar delectable delight! I recommend a Rolo McFlurry from McDonald’s, but that is neither here nor there.