It’s High Times For Rihanna and Dave Grohl

When you’re in a room surrounded by people rollin’ in the green it’s only a matter of time before you’re smokin’ it too. Just ask Rihanna and Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl who had their spot blown up last night by overeager tweeter, DJ Diplo.

“Smokin a doobie at the folkways records afterparty with rihanna and dave grohl,” he tweeted excitedly following the live Grammy ceremony.

While Ri-Ri has never met a doob she didn’t like (enter Exhibit A), we’re sure Dave’s wife was thrilled to find out her 43-year-old hubs was smoking down with a 20-something with enough rib cleavage to entice even the most devout BBQ enthusiast.

Hey, smoke ’em if you got ’em, kids. Just don’t come crying to us when your munchies force you into a 3 am frozen burrito bender at 7-Eleven and you wake up the next day with beef jerky in your hair and a melted slushie all over your designer gown.