It’s Good To Be Princess: Charlene’s 50 Carat Van Cleef

Charlene Lynette Wittstock, now better known as Princess Charlene of Monaco, wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, has only held a title since her wedding a little over a month ago, but she’s doing a stand up job of it. I mean, becoming a princess basically just means you get to wear insanely beautiful, expensive baubles, no?

Van Cleef & Arpels was chosen by the new royal to create a custom set of jewelry and they too did a stand up job creating the Ocan collection, given as a gift to the princess from the prince. Charlene wore the necklace from the collection to theBal de la Croix Rouge for her first royal appearance since making it official and it looked stunning against her bright pink gown.

We see so many diamond/gem stone necklaces just sort of hanging out on the necks of actress‘ but this is the stuff of princesses, so let’s break down what the piece is really made of:

883 round-cut diamonds, weighing a total of over 44 carats.

10 pear-cut diamonds, weighing a total of over 4 carats.

A 4.01 carat pear-cut diamond.

359 round-cut sapphires for over a total of 18 carats, in a colour gradation of 3 hues

And the real clincher? It, ahem, transforms into a royal tiara. I mean…

Photos: Alain Benainous