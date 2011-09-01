It’s a Frickin’ Long Weekend-Get Hype With Dam-Funk

Eccentric dancefloor godfather and “ambassador to the world of 80s boogie-funk,” Dam-Funk, is back to get the party started with “Kaint Let ‘Em Change Me (No!).” This unreleased, un-mastered track was recorded just last week and sent directly to the Soundcloud factory for our booging pleasure.

Need more Funk? Not to worry.

The groovy Los Angeleno, known for his “humid, sweaty, synth-heavy instrumental funk,” is gearing up to release theInnaFocusedDaze EP in the coming weeks, a four-song, 12″ release to drop in conjunction with his coming tour of North America in October.

