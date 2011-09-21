It’s the End of the World as We Know it: R.E.M. Breaks Up

I’m sorry but this is absolutely tragic news. Iconic rock band R.E.M. announced today on their official website that they are calling it quits after three decades of making people wearing flannel cry in coffee houses across America.”We walk away with a great sense of gratitude, of finality, and of astonishment at all we have accomplished,” they wrote on their official website.

Instead of being sad, let’s take a moment to appreciate the legacy R.E.M. leaves behind. I’d say their finest moment was when their classic hit “Losing My Religion” was used to accompany another heart-wrenching break-up: the one betweenBrenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. Sigh.

But seriously, they will be missed. The quirky and borderline bizarre frontman Michael Stipe was a unique voice in the music industry that never shied away from giving his opinion – like the time he told The Cut that womenswear is “so much more interesting” and he struggles to find cool clothes. Anyway, draw a bath, light a candle, and crank your copy of Out of Time tonight as we remember R.E.M.