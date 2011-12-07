It’s Baaacckk: Missoni For Target

It appears that Chrismukkah may have come early for Target shoppers. Well, that is if they happen to be some of the shoppers who were scorned and unable to purchase the highly anticipated collaboration of Missoni with Target. That’s right it’s back (we’re wondering if they’re taking a note from Versace for H&M?)

Due to extreme demands and unfinished production, Missoni for Target took basically forever and a day to hit the racks (if the pieces weren’t straight up cancelled from stores across the country back in September). Finally, prayers, angry letters and mini-riots have been answered as the retailer has begun to replenish the stock of clothing and home goods.

If last time was any sort of signifier, these puppies will be sold out in no time, again so act fast. But in case you don’t live near a Target you can always shop the remaining stock online (ahem, Manhattanites). What better timing as we continue to embark on all the holiday shopping craziness, right?!?