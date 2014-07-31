It’s a Fashion Face-Off! Watch Two Bloggers Style Their Perfect Back-to-School Outfits

There’s no better way to get ready to go back to school than with some style tips from your favorite fashion bloggers. For our back to school themed blogger style-off, we challenged Laura Galvan of So Last Year and Jinna Yang of Grease and Glamour to style their favorite looks from Macy’s mstylelab.

“My style is easy, classic, a little edgy, sometimes I like to be trendy” Jinna shared. Think high waisted shorts, layering pieces, and killer accessories. When we asked about her number one style tip for fall, she told us to “Keep it light. Usually if you have one statement piece, you want to mix and match with more basics.”

Laura takes a different get-dressed approach by always starting with her shoes (which are always sky high!). “My process for getting dressed is starting from the bottom up. I’m short so I don’t own a single pair of flats!” And just because summer is over, don’t expect to see her in dark fall hues. “It’s so rare that I dress in black so when I do rock it, I make sure it has a fun pattern or that there’s color.”

After going through racks or graphic tees, striped tanks, and stylish shorts both bloggers put together incredible looks that are sure to inspire your back to school style.

Check out the video above to see how they would each style pieces from Macy’s mstylelab, which includes brands like Jessica Simpson, Material Girl, and American Rag, and then let us know who you think nailed back to school style the best!

