It’s 6PM: Do You Know Where Brad Pitt is?

After skipping the London premiere to babysit his now six children, people.com reported that on the nights he’s not working, Brad’s a committed family man, “I’m a dad now – my partying ends at 6PM.”

But even if Mr. Brangelina’s claim confirms that he does not partake in any of the late-night scandals we fantasize about, he still (effortlessly) racks up major style-cred for his flawless monochromatic ensemble: a Tom Ford gun metal suit paired simply with a white shirt and silver tie.

Although stunningly handsome as usual, Brad Pitt — possibly for the first time ever — was outdone by another attendee.

If the Berlin premiere taught us anything of value, it’s that Pitt can leave at six when you have legs that last forever. And not just any legs, I’m talking about the gazelle-like stems attached to co-star Diane Kruger’s super svelte physique.

Kruger stepped out of her limo and into Pitt’s spotlight boasting a nude Herve Leger by Max Azria mini-dress. Her loosely curled and side swept coif completed he elegant look. Her best accessory: her super long, perfectly toned legs!

So when the clock strikes six, Brad Pitt may turn into a pumpkin/lose a glass slipper/begin his journey home. But as long as Diane Kruger (and legs) show up, I can almost promise he won’t be THAT missed.