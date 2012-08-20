It-Girl Jen Brill and Opening Ceremony’s Olivia Kim Curate A Collection For Cole Haan

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a reason to stock up on shoes. Thus, with the turning of the seasons, we venture into the abyss of fall shopping. Fortunately for us, footwear trends are currently running the gamut from prim plimsolls to architectural heels, so you can really pick your fancy. Too many options, however, can become completely overwhelming, so we’d suggest building your footwear closet by picking some basic pairs and then assessing what’s really worth a splurge.

With WWD’s news of Jen Brill and Opening Ceremony’s Olivia Kim designing three shoe designs for Cole Haan, we’re pretty sure our difficult decisions may be been made a whole lot easier. In particular, we’re dying over the red lace-up oxfords (we’re thinking they’d be an awesome and unexpected choice for a daily shoe).

Be sure to swing by Cole Haan’s Soho location on September 10 when they shoes hit the store exclusively. (They’ll also be available at Opening Ceremony.) You can bet you’ll see us there.