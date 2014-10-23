StyleCaster
20 Cool Things You Can Customize by State

Kristen Bousquet
Whether you live away from home, or just feel a strong sense of pride for your home state, it’s comforting to have a little reminder of where you came from. Luckily, there are tons of cool, useful things around the web that you can customize by state.

From pillows in the shape of your state, to gorgeous minimalist necklaces, it’s easy to find something that can be close to your heart when you need it most. We’ve scoured the web to find some of the cutest items that you can customize by state.

Click through the slideshow to check them out!

1 of 20

Long Distance Personalized State Coffee Mug; $14 at etsy.com

Customizable USA Pillow; $68 at etsy.com

Michigan State Shaped Cutting Board; $35 at etsy.com

California State Letterpress Print 8x10; $28 at etsy.com

Massachusetts Love Charm Necklace; $18 at etsy.com

Best Friend Mug Set; $30 at etsy.com

Tiny Texas Necklace Sterling Silver; $28 at etsy.com

Your State Song Print; $5+ at etsy.com

Custom Watercolor State Ceramic Coffee Mug; $14.99+ at etsy.com

My State Thread; $30 at theshineproject.storenevy.com

US State Ring; $11.80 at etsy.com

State Print - Custom - 8x10; $9 at etsy.com

Black Customized State Map iPhone 5 Case; $22 at etsy.com

Southern State of Mind, Alabama Pillow; $33 at etsy.com

DIY State Corkboard; How-to at brit.co

Illinois Home Pillow; $29+ at etsy.com

Custom State Sorority State Giclée Map Art Print; $19+ at etsy.com

Custom State Heart Holiday Wood Ornament; $12 at scoutmob.com

Long Distance Map; $13 at etsy.com

4x6 Custom Watercolor State Postcard; $35 at etsy.com

