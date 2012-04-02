Italy Heads To The Olympics With Prada By Their Side

Are you excited for the Olympics? We definitely are, but while we enjoy watching the games and we wish we could jaunt over to London to be there in person, one of the things we’re anticipating the most are the amazing uniforms designed by some of the world’s best designers for these top notch athletes. As you may already know, Ralph Lauren will be handling outfits for the USA, Stella McCartney has the UK covered and now Prada has announced that they’ll be sponsoring and outfitting the Italian national sailing team.

The sketch above is an official first look at what the athletes will be wearing — and if you look closely you can see that all the clothing will be branded with Prada’s signature label (which will also adorn the sails on the boats).

The clothes seem to fit right in with Prada’s usual design philosophy, although in their current state the outfits don’t really seem to scream Italy. Not that we’re judging — these uniforms are definitely a step-up from the Soffe shorts we throw on when we go to the gym. What do you think of Prada’s take on Olympic gear? Do you think they need to push these designs a little further? Let us know in the comments section below!