Get Your Fashion Fix With The Best Items From Italist’s Designer Sale

When you have luxury taste and a Zara budget, your “To Buy” list is really more of a “To Buy If I Ever Win The Lottery” list. Yes, I love the occasional impulse-splurge, but when it comes to big-ticket items, I usually try to make due with what I’ve got—or, hold out for a truly incredible sale. Fortunately, Italist’s current sale features up to 70 percent off on designer labels like STAUD, Coperni, Jacquemus and more. Don’t worry—I’ve already placed my order before letting you know. I couldn’t risk the goods selling out!

When a sale this good comes my way, I usually make the most of accessories. My clothing preferences are ever-changing, but a good handbag is forever! And while I do love quite a few pieces of clothing in the sale right now (I’ve been thirsting over Marine Serre’s Second Skin tops for ages) I definitely recommend shopping the handbag section first. There’s a lot to love, including the main bag I have my eye on: the Coperni Swipe.

There are actually quite a few Coperni bags included in the sale, but the Pink Mini Swipe has my heart. In fact, I’m willing to bet cold hard cash that it’s 2022’s next It Bag! OK, I’m just joking about the betting cash part, though. I need that money to shop the sale.

Without further ado, read on to shop my top picks from Italist’s ultra-chic, mega-discounted sale section. Or, browse every luxury-loaded page directly on their site.

Coperni Swipe Mini Pink Leather Handbag, was $443.26

This bag may not be entirely practical, but it’s too cute for me to pass up. Out of all the colors on sale, this bright pink from their latest collection has my heart.

Marc Jacobs Jogger Sneaker, was $376.90

Colorful sneakers are a must-have for maximalist dressing on the go. These Marc Jacobs sneakers will last for miles while giving your outfit a pop of color.

Casablanca Brand Crochet Bag, was $387.11

This yellow crochet bag is ready to be the star of your spring transitional wardrobe. It would be great in an urban setting with a tan suit—or, on the beach with a tan and a swimsuit.

Marine Serre Second Skin Moon Top, was $295.23

The perfect layering piece is on sale! This moon top by Marine Serre can be worn so many ways. Rock it solo or underneath a sheer dress or skirt for some textured fun.

Ganni Recycled Leather Chain Wallet, was $239.08

This pink chain wallet by Ganni is just big enough to hold your essentials for a night out. The chain is removable so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a clutch. If pink isn’t your style, the wallet also comes in black.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Logo Legging, was $172.72

I personally love using sales to stock up on items I would need to purchase regardless. These leggings from Adidas by Stella McCartney are just the piece I need to complete my athleisure looks.

Giza Eva Metallic Birkenstock, was $91.04

You either love or hate Birkenstocks, and if you’re not sure where you stand, these metallic sandals will push you to team love. The silver finish is splashy (and not just because they’re waterproof).

Frame White Denim Cargo Jean, was $366.07

Cargo pants are cool—and I’m not just saying that because I’m wearing a pair as I write this. These white cargo jeans from Frame are a great lightweight pant option for the spring. Plus, they have big pockets.

STAUD Moon Shoulder Bag, was $325.86

This moon-shaped shoulder bag is a staple from STAUD. The brown leather is a timeless silhouette and colorway, so you’ll be able to carry it for years (and feel extra-good about the sale price).