Italian Touch; Tod’s and Vanity Fair Host Book Launch

A molto modish crowd turned out to ‘cin cin the publication of Tod’s Italian Touch, a limited edition book by Donato Sartorio that celebrates that natural elegance of Italians through photographs of people and quintessential moments in time. Judging by the big names that turned out to the Madison Avenue flagship, the hefty tome is clearly a must for Eames coffe tables everywhere. “My dad’s side of the family is actually from Italy,” said Brooke Shields. “I sort of pretend like I’m really Italian.”

Clearly she concurs with the lifestyle the book espouses, pictures of people who seem to naturally evoke Tod’s style. Indeed, Shields feels that “there’s a passion for living and a passion for family…and a certain class to everything they do. They enjoy and celebrate life. And they eat!”

Brooke Shields and Kelly Rutherford

Yes ma’am! Law & Order star Stephanie March (back as the seriously ferosh ADA Alex Carmichael for 10 episodes this season!) can relate, with some personal experience on the food front– after all she is married to chef Bobby Flay. “Our first trip was to Italy,” said March. “He cooks me a homemade pasta with a spicy tomato sauce and swordfish. We have it with a bottle and a half of wine.” Really? “Well, two bottles!”

Bobby Flay and Stephanie March

Hot mama Kelly Rutherford prefers “fresh caprese salads in Capri.” Her adorable son Hermes clearly follows Mom’s Italian spirit, slapping hands with Shields like she was his favorite babysitter. Others experiencing felicità (and grandezza–a portions of proceeds of proceeds from the event benefit Free Arts and the Thomas Robert Lindsey Supplemental Needs Trust) included Emanuele Della Valle, Tod’s creative director Derek Lam, hosts Julianne Moore, and Mary Tyler Stephenson and of course, VF‘s Graydon Carter.

“In my imagination, in the movie of my life, Italy equals the Universe,” March declared. What’s the movie about? “It would be me, starring me, looking better than I actually do.” As the book proves, everyone looks better in Italy.

Derek Lam and Julianne Moore