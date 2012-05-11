Italian Streetwear Label 55DSL’s Guide To The Coolest Spots In Rome

When we heard that the folks from one of our favorite streetwear labels were going to be in town, we knew we had to jump on the opportunity to go and hang out with them–especially when they came all the way from Italy with a sweet short film in tow.

To celebrate the Italian label 55DSL‘s brand new film project, simply called Roma and directed by David Altobelli, they debuted the short last week in Brooklyn with some help from our friends over at VICE at Nitehawk Cinema. The short film (which you can watch down below) is a great little story about how a skateboarding dude falls in love with an easy-going gal just at first sight, as they tour around one heck of a beautiful city.

Shot in and around the gorgeous village of Rome, we figured by now that the 55DSL crew would have a solid list of off-the-radar spots one would need to check out if one were so lucky enough to get to fly out there. Therefore, we chatted up with 55DSL’s International Marketing Director Charla Caponi to get all the not-for-tourists lowdown on the good ol’ Eternal City (a nickname for Rome, FYI).

Check out all of Charla’s excellent tips and suggestions on where to go to eat, drink and all of that other good stuff in the slideshow above!