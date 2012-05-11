Italian Streetwear Label 55DSL’s Guide To The Coolest Spots In Rome

When we heard that the folks from one of our favorite streetwear labels were going to be in town, we knew we had to jump on the opportunity to go and hang out with them–especially when they came all the way from Italy with a sweet short film in tow.
To celebrate the Italian label 55DSL‘s brand new film project, simply called Roma and directed by David Altobelli, they debuted the short last week in Brooklyn with some help from our friends over at VICE at Nitehawk Cinema. The short film (which you can watch down below) is a great little story about how a skateboarding dude falls in love with an easy-going gal just at first sight, as they tour around one heck of a beautiful city.
Shot in and around the gorgeous village of Rome, we figured by now that the 55DSL crew would have a solid list of off-the-radar spots one would need to check out if one were so lucky enough to get to fly out there. Therefore, we chatted up with 55DSL’s International Marketing Director Charla Caponi to get all the not-for-tourists lowdown on the good ol’ Eternal City (a nickname for Rome, FYI).
Check out all of Charla’s excellent tips and suggestions on where to go to eat, drink and all of that other good stuff in the slideshow above!
Ai Tre Scalini Viminal Hill 251, 00184 Roma
This restaurant serves up old school Roman cuisine right around the corner from the Colosseum.
Photo:
http://www.wix.com/colosseoorg/aitrescalini/
Bar San Calisto a Trastevere
Piazza di San Calisto 3, 00153 Roma
Sit down with the locals for a drink or gelato at this almost ancient bar that manages to keep the prices low despite the touristy neighborhood.
Photo:
http://wpjrnl.com//
Goa Via Giuseppe Libetta 13, 00154 Roma
Goa is a house and techno club just big enough to hold 700 people, a dance floor and bar and sofas lining the walls for lounging.
Societe Lutece Vicolo di Montevecchio 17, 00186 Roma
Expect more grunge than glitz at this Roma bar that wouldn't seem too out of place in Williamsburg, but you can be sure you won't find Societe Lutece's solid aperitivo spread in Brooklyn.
Photo:
http://www.societe-lutece.it//
The Magick Bar
Lungotevere Oberdan 2, 00196 Roma
With seating exclusively outdoors, this bar is perfect for warm Italian nights.
Photo:
magickbar.com/
Circolo degli Artisti Via Casilina Vecchia 42, 00182 Roma
Catch alternative music gigs (think Patti Smith, Santigold and Mumford & Sons) or a solid dance party at this "underground" hotspot that also occasionally boasts a vintage market on Sundays too!
Ristorante Vecchia Roma Piazza Campitelli 18, 00186 Roma
For an elegant evening out, start with dinner at this 80-seat restaurant.
Photo:
flickr.com/
Shari Vari Playhouse Via di Torre Argentina 78, Roma
Shari Vari Playhouse has just about everything a pleasure seeker in Rome could want-- a gallery, cafe, restaurant and club.
Photo:
sharivari.it/
Monitor Gallery Palazzo Sforza Cesarini, via Sforza Cesarini 43, 00186 Roma
When you tire of the classics, check out the contemporary art at Monitor Gallery.
Pifebo Shop
Via dei Volsci 101, 00185 Roma
This vintage shop is jam packed with a great selection of '70s, '80s and '90s clothes and shoes.
Photo:
myspace.com/pifebo//
Giolotti
Via degli Uffici del Vicario 40, 00186 Roma
Giolotti has been known for having the city's best gelato since 1900.
Photo:
giolitti.it/
Frutta Gallery Via della Vetrina 9, 00186 Roma
This contemporary art gallery opened just this year.
Taverna Trilussa Via del Politeama 23, 00153 Roma
Pasta is the specialty at Taverna
Trilussa, and you'll have the option of enjoying it out on the patio or in the warmly decorated dining room.
Photo:
http://frittinpagella.blogspot.com/