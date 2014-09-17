15 Italian It-Girls to Know During Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week has officially kicked off, and for those keeping up with the action stateside, it can be hard to know who to watch in the flurry of media coverage. During New York Fashion Week, we all know to look out for the Leandra Medines and the Aimee Songs of the world, but we might not be quite as familiar with their Italian counterparts.

With that in mind, we pulled together a primer of 15 key fashion phenoms from the land of Gucci, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana. These women include the ever-present, ever-eccentric Anna Dello Russo and her fellow street style star pal Giovanna Battaglia, the posh Brandolini-D’Adda sisters, the ultra-successful blogger Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad, and beyond.

Click through the gallery above to check out our list of 15 Italian girls whose names you need to know!