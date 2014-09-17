15 Italian It-Girls to Know During Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week has officially kicked off, and for those keeping up with the action stateside, it can be hard to know who to watch in the flurry of media coverage. During New York Fashion Week, we all know to look out for the Leandra Medines and the Aimee Songs of the world, but we might not be quite as familiar with their Italian counterparts.
With that in mind, we pulled together a primer of 15 key fashion phenoms from the land of Gucci, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana. These women include the ever-present, ever-eccentric Anna Dello Russo and her fellow street style star pal Giovanna Battaglia, the posh Brandolini-D’Adda sisters, the ultra-successful blogger Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad, and beyond.
Chiara Ferragni, better known by her blogger handle The Blonde Salad, is a 25 year-old law student from Cremorra who started blogging on the side in 2009. Her brand took off in a big way, and since then she's become a front-row regular and a street style mainstay. Ferragni is the go-to girl for ultra-trendy looks; she takes advantage of her platform to test drive everything from the fishtail braid to the pale pink trend of the moment.
Eleonora Carisi, 27, started her career when she launched the popular blog JouJou Villeroy. Two years later, she began working at a concept store in the center of Turin called "YouYou Store," that highlighted work from emerging artists and designers. Eventually, Carisi took over the store, making it a mecca for cutting-edge style. Carisi channels a retro, ladylike vibe, wearing tightly-cinched frocks, cat-eye sunglasses, and her Cindy Crawford-esque mole with panache.
Coco Brandolini D'Adda and her sister, Bianca, are up there with the Missoni's on the spectrum of Italian fashion royalty, but these sisters are also descended from actual Italian nobility—their parents are a count and countess. Coco, the elder of the two sisters at 33, started her career as an assistant designer at Oscar de la Renta, and is now head of couture for Dolce & Gabanna. Her aesthetic leans toward the "haute hippie" look: chic but laid-back.
Photo:
Venturelli/WireImage
Coco's younger sister Bianca, 26, seems to have taken up the socialite mantle for her ultra-posh family. She's a model and an actress, and can often be spotted front-row at shows like Fendi and Giambattista Valli. She has an on-off romance with fellow Italian heir Lapo Elkann, and has definitely nailed down the fiery Mediterranean thing style-wise.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic
Margherita Missoni is serious fashion royalty. The 28-year-old is the granddaughter of Ottavio and Rosita Missoni—who started their eponymous label together in the fifties—and has served as an ambassador and model for the brand. She is also an aspiring actress, with a few minor roles under her belt. Her look is, unsurprisingly, Missoni-heavy, with an edgy twist. Think Missoni macrame dress under a leather jacket.
Photo:
Venturelli/WireImage
Giovanna Battaglia. The former model—who's been a L'Uomo Vogue editor, freelance stylist, and W magazine contributor—established herself as a major street style star for her for elegant, chic, oh-so-Italian sense of style.
Ambra Medda (pictured here with her husband Damien Kulash) co-founded Design Miami, an online community for collaborative design, in 2005. More recently, Medda launched L'ArcoBaleno, an e-commerce site for art and design, of which she is creative director and co-founder. She has described her personal style as "boyish," and tends to rock a vintage-inspired vibe at Fashion Week.
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic
No list of Italian fashion icons would be complete without Anna Dello Russo, veteran street style star and eccentric editor-at-large for Vogue Japan. The editrix splits her time between Sarajevo and Milan, and is known for her "more is more" aesthetic. Her personal blog is a masterpiece of high-fashion opulence, and she famously attracts the attention of street-style photogs with her over-the-top ensembles.
Gaia Repossi. This street style star is the Artistic Director and jewelry designer for Maison Repossi (she assumed the post at the impressive age of 20!) Chic and neo-minimalist, Repossi flawlessly embodies effortless European style.
Fiammetta Cicogna is a Milanese television presenter and actress, primarily known for hosting the nature documentary series "Wild," and the Italian version of "Takeshi's Castle," originally a Japanese game show. She often favors graphic ensembles with clean lines.
Photo:
Venturelli/WireImage
Candela Novembre is an Argentinian transplant living in Milan with her husband, architect Fabio Novembre. She came to Italy as a teenager to launch her modeling career with a shoot by Bruce Weber for Italian Vogue, and she never left. Now, she's mostly watching the runway instead of walking it, and calls her personal style, “Virgin Suicides meets Blondie.”
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic
Valentina Micchetti is a former top model, and is now the president of PR firm LA FEVER. She and her family split their time between LA, Tel Aviv, and, of course, Milan, where she is often spotted during fashion week, rocking her signature luxe-but-relaxed look.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
Chiara Totire is an up-and-comer among Italian fashion icons. This It Girl first came on to the scene as a fashion assistant for Gioia Magazine, and she had mastered the art of uber-hipster dressing. She has the laissez-faire attitude that we normally associate with preternaturally chic French girls; she'll wear a baggy sweater with baggier jeans, slouchy boots with a mini dress, or even ski goggles with a kimono jacket.
Photo:
Elena Braghieri/Getty Images
Ilaria Norsa is a stylist signed to agency 2DM Management. She attended Central Saint Martins in London, and then went on to work as a senior stylist at Pig Magazine in Milan. She embraces a seventies aesthetic, going for long, center-parted locks, flowy tops, and floppy hats.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/WireImage
Eva Riccobono is a TV presenter, actress, and model. She started her career modeling for Alberta Ferretti, Blumarine, and Dolce & Gabanna, and has recently begun to break out as an actress. Her film "And They Call It Summer" won acclaim at the Rome Film Festival in 2012, she recently shot "The Obscene Life," and she is hosted the 70th Annual Venice Film Festival. The tall, blonde beauty often pairs sleek, all-black ensembles with her newly-cropped chin-length bob.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic