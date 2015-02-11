Of Course: Taylor Swift and Kanye West Are Recording a Song Together

Here’s some surprising news: Kanye West and Taylor Swift have clearly moved passed West’s “Imma let you finish” blunder, and are set to collaborate on a song together.

Nope, this isn’t an early April Fools joke: Kanye made the announcement early this morning in a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, suggesting the pair patched things up at the Grammys on the weekend, and now plan to work together on a musical collaboration.

“[Taylor] wants to go in the studio,” Kanye told Ryan this morning. He continued to explain that he is always looking to work with any artist who has a massive fan base, Swift included.

“You heard it here first: @kanyewest and @taylorswift13 are going into the studio together!” tweeted Ryan Seacrest’s radio show after his interview with Kanye.

The announcement comes shortly after Kanye released a song “FourFiveSeconds” with Rihanna and Paul McCartney.

We can’t wait to see what Swift and West come up with.