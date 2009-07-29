It Might Get Loud Documentary Details

New details about the documentary It Might Get Loud featuring famous guitarists The Edge, Jimmy Page, and Jack White are being released as the premiere date nears.

Director Davis Guggenheim (who also directed An Inconvenient Truth) follows these three guitarists as they passionately discuss their…um…passion for the electric guitar. The movie provides intimate insight into the musicians’ standpoints on the instrument and how that influences their playing and dedication to the art. The filmmakers interview Edge (does that imply that his first name is actually The?), Page, and White in their respective homes discussing their affinity for guitar technique and construction. The three musicians come together at the end to play together in an epic jam session.

Two requests though: gimmeh John Mayer (because every movie needs someone to provide comic relief) and gimmeh the Inconvenient’s polar bears (without the drowning and death parts though).

It Might Get Loud is out stateside August 14.