It Looks Like Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Might be Back Together

Remember, back in April, when everyone freaked out over the rumor that annoyingly cute couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were taking a break? Well, they’re being annoyingly cute again, though it’s unclear what that means, if anything.

According to E!, the “Amazing Spider-Man” costars—who dated for three years—were hanging around Malibu this week and were spotted holding hands. That’s not it! A few days earlier, “Entertainment Tonight” cameras caught Stone greeting Garfield’s mom and dad with a hug and kiss at a screening of her new summer flick “Aloha.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re not exactly in the habit of hand-holding and parent-kissing with any of our exes, so there’s a chance these two have decided it was time for their “break” to be over.