It Looks Like Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Might be Back Together

Get it together, you two. (Photo: WENN)

 

Remember, back in April, when everyone freaked out over the rumor that annoyingly cute couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were taking a break? Well, they’re being annoyingly cute again, though it’s unclear what that means, if anything.

According to E!, the “Amazing Spider-Mancostars—who dated for three years—were hanging around Malibu this week and were spotted holding hands. That’s not it! A few days earlier, “Entertainment Tonight” cameras caught Stone greeting Garfield’s mom and dad with a hug and kiss at a screening of her new summer flick “Aloha.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re not exactly in the habit of hand-holding and parent-kissing with any of our exes, so there’s a chance these two have decided it was time for their “break” to be over.

