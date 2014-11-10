It Looks Like Blake Lively’s Sort-Of Feud With Martha Stewart is Over

Back in July when Blake Lively covered Vogue Magazine to announce the launch of her new lifestyle website Preserve, and shower her idol Martha Stewart with praise, Stewart countered with her own little brand of friendly shade. “I mean, it’s stupid, she could be an actress!” she told Huffington Post of her Westchester County, NY neighbor. “Why would you want to be me if you could be an actress?”

Blake responded by telling E! News, “Who doesn’t want to be Martha Stewart? Martha Stewart has been a huge inspiration to me my entire life. She’s a huge source of inspiration for my mom. She’s how I came to know and love Martha. I always say that Martha Stewart Living is the only magazine I ever had growing up. I never had Tiger Beat or any of that stuff.”

While it’s true the duo’s beef was blown out of proportion, Stewart shut down the haters by inviting Blake to speak at her American Made Summit in NYC this weekend, to discuss Preserve’s Etsy-like use of American DIY vendors. According to Us Weekly though, conversation turned personal for Blake.

The actress, who wore a crisp white dress that accentuated her growing belly, talked husband Ryan Reynold’s involvement in the website (“Poor thing, he’s got a nice day job too!”), deep-seated family troubles (“My family has this horrible tradition — we love wrapping presents!”), and why she created Preserve in the first place (“I’ve always been hungry for knowledge and experience. I don’t have that amount of expertise but I have an incredible amount of passion…I want to create my own career and I want to create my own world. That’s part of the reason I created Preserve: I needed a world that is my own and I am in charge of that success or failure at the end of the day.”)

Other fun tidbits from the conversation? Blake revealed that when she was introduced to Martha through their realtor, she learned that they actually share an affection for Reynolds. “When we met, Martha was like, ‘I know how to ride a motorcycle!’” referring to Ryan’s hobby of choice. “That’s the only woman who can creep up on my man and I’d be okay with it.”

She also admitted that she’d love to learn to knit, and having her brother on staff as a photographer at Preserve helps her appreciate the little things. “My brother — he’s amazing. It just shows how important family is to me.”

So all’s good on the Martha/Blake front, but what about Martha and that other lifestyle-guru Gwyneth Paltrow? The jury’s still out on that one.