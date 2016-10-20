The It-Jeans of the Early-2000s: Where Are They Now?

The most enviable status symbol of the early-2000s had nothing to do with the size of your house or the make of your car. Instead, it was the brand of your jeans. As Britney Spears, Ashanti, and various J. Lo collaborations ruled the airways, fashion was fixated on premium denim with a new wave of designer jeans hitting shelves at luxury department stores and boutiques, priced at $150-plus a pair.

Low-rise, bootcut, and distinguishable by each brand’s signature back-pocket stitching, they were as essential to one’s wardrobe as a Juicy Couture tracksuit. The fad’s downfall coincided with the economic recession in 2008, and while a few labels managed to survive, most were either rebranded as affordable lines or completely shuttered.

In the spirit of Denim Week, we’re paying homage to our favorite brands of yesteryear with a look back at their glory days and an update on where they are now. This is what happened to the It-jeans of the 2000s.