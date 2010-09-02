“It” Girl Style: From Alexa Chung To Olivia Palermo And How To Get The Look

“It” girl is certainly a curious phrase, and one we’re not willing to write a dissertation on at the moment. What we are sure of though: girls who are branded with the moniker didn’t earn it by showing up to front rows, film premieres and exclusive parties in unimaginative ensembles.

We’re here to take some fashion cues from girls of the moment. We’re not sure why we know their names, but we do know we like how they roll. Get inspired by Olivia, Byrdie, Alexa and more in the stylin’ slide show above and pick up a few pieces for yourself while you’re at it.