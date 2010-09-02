“It” Girl Style: From Alexa Chung To Olivia Palermo And How To Get The Look

“It” girl is certainly a curious phrase, and one we’re not willing to write a dissertation on at the moment. What we are sure of though: girls who are branded with the moniker didn’t earn it by showing up to front rows, film premieres and exclusive parties in unimaginative ensembles.
We’re here to take some fashion cues from girls of the moment. We’re not sure why we know their names, but we do know we like how they roll. Get inspired by Olivia, Byrdie, Alexa and more in the stylin’ slide show above and pick up a few pieces for yourself while you’re at it.
Arguably the reigning queen of "It" chicks, Miss. Chung's main job may be design collaborations, and that cozy knit in place of a blazer is probably why.
Free People cream cardigan, $108, at Shopbop
Alexander Wang cardigan, $475, at Satine
Woolrich cable cardigan, $39, at Woolrich
Byrdie Bell is an "actress" but she's best known for taking very pretty pics on the NYC social scene. Case in point: this monochromatic look made all the cooler with a military-inspired belt.
B-low military belt, $85, at Shopbop
True rock royalty, we totally comprehend the Kaiser's infatuation with Georgia May Jagger. We almost share the same level of love for her intricate, lavish bejeweled cuff bracelet.
Forever 21 rhinestone bracelet, $9.80, at Forever 21 (Ed: Stack two of these and you're still coming in under $20)
Olivia is quite the girl about town and she's queen of her own collaborations as well as that reality show you may have heard of. We respect her most for her sophisticated sartorial palette, though. This pretty cream blouse does things a t-shirt could never dream of.
We're not totally sure what Alice Dellal is synonymous with outside of a half-shaved head and party pics, but we're loving how her dressy booties add the perfect amount of edge to her evening look.
Boutique 9 floral booties, $130, at Piperlime