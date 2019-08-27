The Cast of ‘IT Chapter Two’ Looked Scary Good at the Film’s Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

Whether or not you’re a fan of watching a murderous clown wreak havoc on a small town and all those who inhabit it, you won’t be able to look away from the red carpet premiere of IT Chapter Two. The horror film premiere was filled with—pardon my pun—scary good looks. Seriously, though, the cast of the film flooded the red carpet with chic ensemble after chic ensemble. These actors may be starring in a horror film, but they sure know how to put my eyes at ease. Every single look the cast served was stunning, elegant and rock-your-world sleek. I’m not scared because of the movie; I’m scared because of how amazing everyone looked on the red carpet.

From Bill Skarsgard, who’s unrecognizable as the terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown, to Jessica Chastain, who plays an adult Beverly Marsh, these red carpet looks are one for the books. Both the adults and their child counterparts (If you’ll recall from the first installation of IT, the story begins with a group of childhood friends so brave and charming, you can’t help but root for them until the end.) looked stylish beyond their years. Even if there’s no way you’re going to see the scary flick when it officially premieres on September 6, you’re going to want to check out the red carpet looks.

Below, you’ll find the cast of IT Chapter Two in all their sartorial glory. I truly cannot wait to see all of this talent shine in the second and final installment of the IT series, and if their premiere ensembles are any indication of how good the film will be, I think we’re all in for a treat. Now, excuse me while I go re-watch IT and then avoid all dark corners for the rest of the day.

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise the Dancing Clown)

Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh)

Sophia Lillis (young Beverly Marsh)

Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon)

Chosen Jacobs (young Mike Hanlon)

Jaeden Martell (young Ben Denbrough)

Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom)

Jeremy Ray Taylor (young Ben Hanscom)

Bill Hader (Richie Tozier)

Finn Wolfhard (young Richie Tozier)

James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak)

Jack Dylan Grazer (young Eddie Kaspbrak)

Jessica Weixler (Audra Phillips)

Andy Bean (Stanley Uris)

Wyatt Oleff (young Stanley Uris)