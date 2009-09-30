It Came From Brooklyn Guggenheim Event

The last time I was on the Upper East Side and not in Wililamsburg, I was getting turned away from a bar because my then boyfriend was wearing sneakers. Yes, an establishment that lets you drink booze from a flaming fishbowl turned us away for not wearing deck shoes. Oh c’mon!

However, this past weekend I did venture up to the Guggenheim for a very special event: It Came From Brooklyn. (I’m going to blindly assume this event was named after me and yes, my vanity will drown out anyone who says otherwise.)

Riding the subway after work… and not going to another borough. It was unsettling. All photos by Andrew Katzowitz.

The event kicked off a Guggenheim-hosted new concert series dubbed, “It Came From Brooklyn.” As the founders of the event Sam Brumbaugh and Bronwyn Keenan explained, “Over the past decade, Brooklyn has emerged as a place of astonishing artistic creativity and interdisciplinary experimentation. Our aim is to share the spirit of this scene with the museum’s audience and beyond, while keeping a local feel for New Yorkers.”

The Kandinsky exhibit entrance up the winding Guggenheim museum. We weren’t allowed to take pictures of the art which is surprising and then, not at all. I should point out that you can take pictures of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre. I’m just saying…

This concert featured Julian Plenti (better known as Paul Banks, lead singer of Interpol) and I’m In You, and the event was hosted by comedian Eugene Mirman. Julian Plenti is Paul Banks’ solo act and he just released his first album, “Julian Plenti is… Skyscraper” in August. His performance at the Guggenheim event was other-worldly, given the amazing Frank Lloyd Wright-designed foyer and the Kandinsky exhibit in the background. (Kandinsky asserted that art should be as spiritually charged as music; alas, hearing beautiful music while surrounded by paintings aspiring to be as hyperstimulating as music was really powerful.)

Paul Banks plays with his solo act Julian Plenti at the Guggenheim.

Scoping out the crowd and Julian Plenti in the rotundra beneath me

Very happy.