‘It’ Bag Brand Mansur Gavriel Launches E -Commerce!

For the last six months or so months, the fashion world has been tripping over themselves trying to get their hands on Mansur Gavriel’s coveted leather bucket bag which—starting at $495— isn’t cheap, but certainly more palatable than other status-driven styles from the likes of Céline, Chanel or Givenchy. The bags sold out at lightening speed of course, thanks to a variety of influential It-girl fans like Eva Chen, Garance Doré and Miranda Kerr, but the label just announced it’s launched e-commerce, so getting your hands on one could be easier soon.

Founded in 2012, by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, the young New York-based brand creates simple, functional, leather bags in three silhouettes—a tote, a backpack, and a bucket style. On the new site, it seems last season’s bucket bags—the ones that went for $495—are still mostly sold out, but the Fall/Winter collection is up, which will be available in December (and features new colors like pale pink and deep navy.) It should be noted the Fall collection bucket bags are priced at $610 and $695, not $495—an obvious response to the fact that people want these bags because of their rising fashion cred.

Head to Mansur Gavriel now to check out the bags (and quickly shop the few bucket styles they have left!)