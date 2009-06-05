It Appears Penn Badgley Has Misplaced His Mach 5

Penn Badgley is sporting some facial hair as of late, and it’s grown well past the point of excusable stubble. This is a full-on, unkempt beard. In our experience, boys suddenly sprout scruff to hide the fact they’ve gained a little weight. Not saying Penn’s put on a few pounds, but, well…it kind of looks like there’s a burgeoning double chin under there. Then again, he may be trying an optical trick to make his head look larger. Or perhaps he’s desperately seeking to shed the innocent, boy-about-Brooklyn persona of his Gossip Girl character by leaving his baby face behind.

What do you think? Is Badgley better with a beard?