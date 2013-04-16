It All Must Go! Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon To Sell Everything From Furniture To Bathrobes To Prep For Renovation

The Hôtel de Crillon, a over 100-year-old hotel in Paris, famous for housing General Eisenhower after the Liberation of Paris, along with playing host to one of the most extravagant debutante balls in the world, is auctioning off all of its contents—from beds, to curtains, to doorman’s uniforms, to 2,000 bottles of wine—in preparation for a renovation that is going to take over two years. The hotel is owned by the Saudi royal family.

The starting price for all 4,000 lots totals just 1 million euros ($1.3 million), but insider’s say it is almost impossible to predict how much some of the individual lots will go for considering the Crillon’s cache. Louis XV style couches will start bidding at 2,000 euros, two-poster king-sized beds at 400 euros, and Louis XV dressers at 600 euros.

Some of the special lots include the Louis XV and Napolean III style furniture built especially for the hotel between 1909 and the 1950s. The hotels’s bar, a 5-meter long art deco piece designed by French sculptor Cesar, is also up for auction. The reception desk, concierge pigeon hole mailboxes, and a Pleyel grand piano that sat in the Presidential suite are also hitting the auction block.

The auction will take place over five days starting April 18 in the hotel’s Les Ambassadeurs restaurant.

