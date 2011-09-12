Fashionistas Rejoice! There’s a Sex and the City Prequel

Break out your Manolos kids, there’s a Sex and the City prequel coming to the CW. The series, called The Carrie Diaries, will focus on SATC front woman Carrie Bradshaw’s life upon first moving to the Big Apple. The show was created by former SATC writer Amy Harris, and with Candace Bushnell – who authored the novel that inspired the show – as the executive producer alongside Gossip Girl executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, we’re expecting a drama-filled season. But, more importantly, in combining the forces that brought us two of the most fashion-forward shows in history, this series is sure to showcase some serious clothes.

We’re not sure about the series as a whole, be we’re dying to see pre-Big Carrie with some outrageously big 80s hair.