A Fashionista’s Guide To Being A Snow Bunny

The temperature is most certainly dropping and the layers are multiplying. Whether you’re going to be a regular Babe Walker and fly off to Aspen for the weekend or you’re going to be like the rest of us and just wait for the snow to hit — you’re going to want to be prepared. No, we’re not talking about a first aid kit and flashlights (but we strongly suggest that too) we’re talking about even impressing resident snow-chic authority, Anna Wintour.

So, we put together a spiffy little guide on how to get the most out of your outfit. While of course, regular puffer coats are fine wouldn’t you want something that’s flattering? And if you’re going to be wearing a hat (read: turban) let’s make sure that it’s fashion week approved. The boots. The boots, are the most important — because if you’re in the city you can bet your bottom dollar some snow will not stop you from getting to a sale at Barney’s.

Click through our slideshow above for some quick tips and suggestions on what to wear on your snow excursion.