A Fashionista’s Guide To Being A Snow Bunny

The temperature is most certainly dropping and the layers are multiplying. Whether you’re going to be a regular Babe Walker and fly off to Aspen for the weekend or you’re going to be like the rest of us and just wait for the snow to hit — you’re going to want to be prepared. No, we’re not talking about a first aid kit and flashlights (but we strongly suggest that too) we’re talking about even impressing resident snow-chic authority, Anna Wintour.
So, we put together a spiffy little guide on how to get the most out of your outfit. While of course, regular puffer coats are fine wouldn’t you want something that’s flattering? And if you’re going to be wearing a hat (read: turban) let’s make sure that it’s fashion week approved. The boots. The boots, are the most important — because if you’re in the city you can bet your bottom dollar some snow will not stop you from getting to a sale at Barney’s.
Click through our slideshow above for some quick tips and suggestions on what to wear on your snow excursion.
Puffer coats are perfect for the snow time temp. While they may give you a little extra padding it's not that hard to find one that's fitting and flattering. So, whether you're skiing in Aspen or trudging through the snow on Madison Avenue you'll be covered.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Earhart Puffer Coat, $598, at Revolve
If you're hitting the slopes you're going to want something to keep the hair out of your face. Or, if you're just out on the town you're going to need something to keep your ears warm. But you'll most definitely need it to be chic.
Eugenia Kim Dominique Chunky Turban, $165, at Shopbop
Unfortunately, sometimes that turban just won't cut it. When the temperature truly has you shaking in your boots it's time for the big guns.
Knitted Trapper Hat, $125, at Intermix
While I love my mittens it's just not cutting it these days. I need my fingers free to text and answer email after email, as I'm sure you do too. With my fingers free it's even easier to hold my coffee. Oh, and you want to keep your hands warm too.
Shearling Fingerless Gloves, $120, at DKNY
There's going to be those days when the snow is coming down and you're dying to wear a skirt. While stockings are cute and all -- don't you want something a little more fun?
Rag & Bone McKinney Legwarmers, $122.50, at Shopbop
Tall boots are perfect for the snow as well as one that tie up-top -- making it harder for snow to seep in. Of course, you want them to be cute and durable as well -- but mostly cute.
Belcloud, $275, at UGG