Istanbul Fashion Week Polaroids From Abroad

This week I attended Istanbul’s Spring/Summer Fashion Week. Being my first time to Turkey, I was eager to see what was on the streets and the runways of Istanbul. In addition to the city hosting over twenty shows, the Istanbul Modern mounted two fashion-centric exhibitions; one for Hussein Chalayan entitled 1994-2010 and the other called Istanbul Contrast, a selection of works from Dice Kayek’s Gold Label line. Both exhibitions are aptly timed as the city has been named the European Cultural Capital for 2010.

Click through the slide show above for a look at a few of my favorite moments from Istanbul.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La

Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.com