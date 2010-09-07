StyleCaster
Istanbul Fashion Week Polaroids From Abroad

Kristopher
by
This week I attended Istanbul’s Spring/Summer Fashion Week. Being my first time to Turkey, I was eager to see what was on the streets and the runways of Istanbul. In addition to the city hosting over twenty shows, the Istanbul Modern mounted two fashion-centric exhibitions; one for Hussein Chalayan entitled 1994-2010 and the other called Istanbul Contrast, a selection of works from Dice Kayek’s Gold Label line. Both exhibitions are aptly timed as the city has been named the European Cultural Capital for 2010.

Click through the slide show above for a look at a few of my favorite moments from Istanbul.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La
Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.com

Anna Piaggi at the Bora Aksu show.

A scene on the Bosphorus - boys and balloons.

Prize-winning dress from Meltem Ozbek at the Koza Young Fashion Awards.

A look inside the harem of Topkapi Palace.

A graphic from the Hussein Chalayan exhibition.

Installation of books at the Istanbul Modern.

Shoes at the Koza Young Fashion Awards.

Environment along the Bosphorus onto a mosque.

Colorful camera at the IFW closing party.

A Bayrakoglu portrait of Alexandra Maria Lara, 2008, at the Istanbul Modern.

Hand-carved doors at the Topkapi Palace.

An Iceberg print at IFW closing party.

Traffic Magazine crew and their Louis Vuitton shoes at the IFW closing party.

Domed ceilings of the Blue Mosque.

Tank Magazine crew in front of the Turkish flag at the opulent Kempinski Hotel.

A scene from the Vogue Turkiye party in the historic Pera Palace ballroom.

The Dolmabahce dress from the Dice Kayek show at the Istanbul Modern.

The gates to a palace.

