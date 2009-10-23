Fashionista Barbie: Mattel Launches New Dolls to Revamp Sale

Over the past few years, Mattel hasn’t quite enjoyed the same dominance it once had over squealing little girls in the toy aisle. In an attempt to jump-start lagging sales, the company is rolling out “Fashionista” Barbies, sassy new “runway-inspired” dolls.https://www.stylecaster.com/js/tiny_mce/themes/advanced/langs/en.jsComplete with pink booties, silver clutches, black tulle skirts, and oversized sunglasses, Fashionista Barbies come with style names like “Wild,” “Artsy,” and “Cutie.” Even Christian Louboutin has supported Barbie’s fashion-centric makeover.

But things are brutal behind those dreamy, plastic pink smiles: two new dolls being released from rival toy companies may threaten Mattel’s attempts to boost their sales and regain Barbie’s former supremacy. That’s right–it’s war in the toys-for-little-girl’s market, as Spin Master Ltd. debuts new “Liv” dolls, Barbie-like dolls that feature 14 movable joints, and MGA Entertainment, Inc., makers of the wildly successful Bratz dolls, will be releasing their new Moxie Girlz dolls. And things are getting really nasty: “The Fashionista Barbies don’t even come with a hair brush,” Isaac Larian, MGA’s CEO, sniffed.

Sounds like all they need to come with is a good back-hand! Just kidding. It’s about bringing joy to the hearts of little girls, people! It’s not like we’re talking about Transformers here. Maybe we’re just idealists and, as former squealing girls in the toy aisle, fiercely loyal to Barbies.