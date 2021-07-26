Issa Rae Got *Surprise* Married This Weekend & Her Dress Is So Stunning

PSA: It’s officially wedding season in Hollywood! Issa Rae just tied the knot and you need to see her stunning wedding dress because it’s so perfect. Yes, this look is going on my ‘Wedding Inspo’ Pinterest board and no, I am not getting married anytime soon!

The Insecure star married her longtime partner Louis Diame over the weekend in two Vera Wang ballgowns at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the South of France. While no news broke about the nuptials on her actual wedding day, Rae posted a few shots to her Instagram grid early Monday morning. Ever the comedian, she didn’t pass up on the opportunity to crack a few jokes in her caption.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @VeraWang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she wrote. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.” To his credit, Diame donned a very fashionable red Dolce & Gabanna suit for the occasion. Don’t think I didn’t notice!

And yes, the bride wore not one but two Vera Wang gowns on her big day. Her custom ceremony dress featured a beaded top with a sweetheart neckline and a full tulle skirt. She later changed into a sexier dress for the reception that featured a plunging v-neckline, delicate straps and a layered tulle skirt.

Every megastar in Hollywood seems to have an obsession with the iconic bridal designer as of late. Most recently, singer Gwen Stefani also opted to wear two different Vera Wang gowns to her wedding to Blake Shelton just a few weeks ago. Ariana Grande also wore a tea-length satin strapless frock by the designer for her wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

If you didn’t know that Rae even had a partner, you’re not alone. While Insecure fans know everything about her love life on-screen, little is known about Rae’s love life IRL. Rae and Diame are so private, in fact, that no one actually knows how long they have been together—or what Diame does for a living, although he’s reportedly a “Senegalese businessman” per reporting from outlets like Marie Claire and Martha Stewart Weddings. It’s also unclear how the couple met or how long they’ve been together, though fans speculate that the pair got together as early as 2012. Talk about keeping everything under wraps!

The surprise wedding announcement comes two years after Rae and Diame got engaged back in 2019. While engagement rumors began to swirl after Rae was photographed wearing a diamond ring on the April cover of Essence, nothing was ever officially confirmed by either Rae or Diame. Instead, it was Rae’s Insecure co-stars who broke the news—Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji finally confirmed the engagement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2019.

Regardless, I simply can’t overstate how stunning these dresses were. While some brides tend to opt for a daring frock on their wedding days, It feels so refreshing to see a megastar like Rae for something that is so elegant and classic. Congrats to the happy couple!