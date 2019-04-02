Issa Rae Looks Cool AF in This Shimmery Monochrome Ensemble

Not all monochrome looks are created equal. When I wear head-to-toe black, no one is complimenting me on my cool outfit or asking me where I got my jeans. But some monochrome ensembles are effortlessly stylish, and the monochrome look Issa Rae rocked outside Good Morning America was one of the best I’ve ever seen. If anyone has been looking for some monochrome outfit inspiration, look no further than this sartorial queen.

The actress has been out and about promoting her new movie Little (which I’m very excited to see, by the way), and her talk show outfits continue to get better and better. On Monday, Issa Rae’s shimmery monochrome look was everything I could ever want in a monochrome ensemble. The Alberta Ferretti outfit—a frilly sleeved tunic and matching flow-y pants—was effortlessly stylish. Perfectly shimmery, the silver monochrome ensemble was the ideal transitional spring look, and Rae look seriously amazing. It also didn’t hurt that the outfit looked incredible comfortable. I mean, if you’re headed to and from interviews all day, you might as well wear something comfy. Issa Rae really thought of it all.

Plus—and this is, perhaps, the most exciting part of this outfit—if you look closely, you’ll see Issa Rae’s new engagement ring displayed prominently on her finger. She’s not hiding this diamond, y’all. The actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame, and I’m kind of freaking out. The Insecure star better livestream her wedding, because if the dress is as good as her recent ensembles, we’re in for a real treat.

Seriously, Issa Rae is quickly becoming a fashion icon. Check out her Instagram (or her spread in Essence) if you don’t believe me. Although, if you’re not convinced by this incredible monochrome ensemble, you may just be blind to Rae’s sartorial prowess. Personally, I can’t wait to see what the actress dons next (maybe at the Little premiere?!).