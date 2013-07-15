Israel About To Ban Foie Gras

California, and various restaurants around the world have already banned foie gras, and now it looks like Israel will be next.

59 members of the Knesset (Israel’s legislature) threw their backing behind a bill this week in a preliminary reading, versus 10 opposition votes, that would ban foie gras from being sold in the country. Production of foie gras has already been banned.

The proposal in Israel was made in collaboration with animal rights groups, Anonymous for Animal Rights, who charge that the geese are cruelly force-fed in order to fatten their livers.

An anti foie gras movement seems to be sweeping the world. Last year, the House of Lords in the UK banned foie gras from its in-house restaurant The Barry Room.

