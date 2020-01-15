Iskra Lawrence Looks Like Winter Herself In This Sparkly All-White Ensemble

Scroll To See More Images

While there are always things to dislike about winter, there are many more to love: the magic of snow, cozy fires, warm drinks, fuzzy coats. It’s easy to complain about the cold, but when you think about it, wintertime brings with it myriad wonderful moments—and Iskra Lawrence truly embodied all of the best things about winter on Tuesday night. At the premiere of Bad Boys for Life, Iskra Lawrence’s outfit was a dreamy little all-white number, making her look like the ultimate winter goddess.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always had an affinity for winter whites. And while I rarely attempt to pull off the look (I don’t even wear whites in the summer, TBH.), I always appreciate when I see a street style influencer or celebrity boasting whites in the middle of a cold, cold winter. Iskra Lawrence’s latest street style ensemble is the perfect mixture of winter vibes while remaining cozy and festive. Wearing a white deep-V top and sparkly white suiting, the model has come to take my damn breath away (along with the winter winds).

As if being absolutely covered in sequins isn’t enough to land you on the list of most festive winter ensembles ever, Iskra Lawrence took it a step further and donned the chicest clear bag I’ve ever seen. I’m all about a good see-through purse, but I’ve never witnessed one quite as gorgeous as the one the model carried at the premiere. The structured bag featured gold everywhere but the center—where there’s a clear circle showing off the contents of the purse. Lawrence is clearly ready for any touch-ups needed throughout the night, as her bag was filled with beauty products. We love a gal who’s always ready for that close-up.

The model didn’t attend the premiere alone, though. Iskra Lawrence was joined by her boyfriend Phillip Payne for the night. Not only are the couple an absolutely gorgeous pair, but the two are expecting a child together in the upcoming months. That baby is about to be pretty damn beautiful. Plus, Iskra Lawrence’s maternity looks continue to be incredible. I’ll take the model’s street style any time, thanks.