Isaiah Washington: Former Grey’s Anatomy Star Still Looking for Work

Former Grey’s Anatomy actor, Isaiah Washington, is still out of luck in the work department. Remember October 9, 2006? Patrick Dempsey and Washington had an argument on set in which he (Washington) used a homophobic slur directed at then-co-star T.R. Knight.

When the press got ahold of the information, Knight eventually disclosed his homosexuality, which ended in a pink slip for Washington.

Years later, he’s still out of work and apparently it’s not because of his inappropriate behavior on Grey’s. Several actors who have worked with him in the past say that Washington is not easy to work with. Looks like the actor is going to have to tone it down a bit more if he hopes to find work.

[Msnbc.com]