Name: Isabelle Nicolay

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: New York City

New York City Neighborhood: Manhattan

Most Incredible Model Moment: When I saw my picture on the Ford Model website I realized I was actually, “a model.”

Favorite Model: Elettra Widemann

Describe your uniform: Jean shorts with a t-shirt or a cute tank top and Converse sneakers or flats. I’ve been into dresses and print skirts lately too!