Isabella Rossellini Teams with Sundance on Seduce Me – A Very In-Depth Look Into Animal Mating

Isabella Rossellini. Photo: INF

When was the last time you heard a Lancme model and world-renowned beauty proclaim, “and now let’s go inside the vagina of a duck?” The Sundance Channel‘s Full Frontal Fashion is banking on never…before now.

Isabella Rossellini is back with a new series on animal reproduction, Seduce Me, after a highly-acclaimed first round. Comprised of five, two-minute videos, the Death Becomes Her actress takes a colorful look at the sometimes strange yet oddly compelling mating rituals of animals, including the aforementioned duck, bed bugs and cuttlefish, among others, complete with elaborate sets and props. And no, not the fuzzy pink handcuffs kind.

Check out Full Frontal Fashion’s on-set interview with Rosellini below.