Isabeli Fontana Runs For President In Donna Karan’s Fall Ad

I love a good political scandal. After yesterday’s rumor regarding Isabeli Fontana‘s supposed man-snatching of Rohan Marley from Lauryn Hill — who also apparently just had a baby that may or may not be his — it seems that the top model is quite familiar with slander, which might come in handy now the she’s running for President (in Donna Karan’s Fall 2011 advertisements, that is).

All of thisgossip and “homewrecker” name-calling might put a bit of a damper on Fontana’s up-and-coming campaign, but the girl does look good in the designer’s power-ensembles, channeling a modern day Jackie O.

Watch the preview of the brand’s short film that DKNY PR Girl posted to her tumblr this morning, and then tell me, would you vote for Isabeli?