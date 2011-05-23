Isabeli Fontana Looks Ghetto Fabulous In The New Vogue Paris

Emmanuelle Alt is on a serious supermodel kickfollowing Gisele and Kate Moss‘ covers for Vogue Paris, Isabeli Fontana is the star of the June 2011 issue, where she sports some funky, patterned threads and a retro cropped cut. In the editorial shot by Mert & Marcus, Isabeli attempts to beat the sweltering summer heat by sipping Coca Cola, chillin’ by the AC and hooking up with a hot boy under the sprinklers, all while wearing looks by Dolce & Gabbana, Pucci, Moschino and Prada.

While I love the vivid colors and the way that her tan and raven locks bring out her azure eyes, I am not crazy about the short ‘do, and the scenery paired with the wild prints make her look like she could be an extra in an early ’90s Salt-n-Pepa or TLC video. Either that, or part of one of the classic Gianni Versace campaigns, like the one below.

Thoughts?