Isabeli Fontana Looks Ghetto Fabulous In The New Vogue Paris

Alyssa
by
Emmanuelle Alt is on a serious supermodel kickfollowing Gisele and Kate Moss‘ covers for Vogue Paris, Isabeli Fontana is the star of the June 2011 issue, where she sports some funky, patterned threads and a retro cropped cut. In the editorial shot by Mert & Marcus, Isabeli attempts to beat the sweltering summer heat by sipping Coca Cola, chillin’ by the AC and hooking up with a hot boy under the sprinklers, all while wearing looks by Dolce & Gabbana, Pucci, Moschino and Prada.

While I love the vivid colors and the way that her tan and raven locks bring out her azure eyes, I am not crazy about the short ‘do, and the scenery paired with the wild prints make her look like she could be an extra in an early ’90s Salt-n-Pepa or TLC video. Either that, or part of one of the classic Gianni Versace campaigns, like the one below.

127903 1306184629 Isabeli Fontana Looks Ghetto Fabulous In The New Vogue Paris

Thoughts?

