Isabel Marant Spring 2011 Lookbook: Oui Oui!

Isabel Marant Spring 2011 Lookbook: Oui Oui!

Kerry Pieri
by
There are kids and designers who can spend their days trying to be cool, but few own it as organically as Isabel Marant. The press-shy Parisian doesn’t spend her days Tweeting, she presumably spends them creating, and in my imagination anyway, doing dinners with Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in the 18th arrondissement.

Really though this celeb and “it” girl fave just gets what girls want to wear – from flirty skirts to slouchy sweaters. Click through her effortless Spring 2011 lookbook and just try to disagree.

Photo: Isabel Marant

