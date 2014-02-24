StyleCaster
Isabel Marant Admits The Sneaker Wedge Is Over! See Her New Sleeker Style

Sarah Barnes
After years of battered and blistered feet, women are stepping down from heels thanks to the rise of comfortable, athletic-inspired sneakers. While fusing together fashion and functionality may not be an easy feat, Isabel Marant has become a master of the trade. After introducing the sneaker wedge in 2012, the chic street style was an instant hit, being knocked-off by everyone from Steve Madden to Nike. As always, it seems the knock-off versions seemed to taint the originality of the design— even Marant herself has had enough of the growing popularity of the style.

“I don’t wear them as often as I [used to] because I see too [many bad copies] in the street. I’m not saying mine are the most beautiful shoes, but they have a certain [style],” Marant told WWD.

With her latest collection, Marant continues to stress the importance of comfort, but the designer is looking past the wedge sneaker. For pre-fall 2014, she introduced a sleeker, more flattering silhouette in a luxe leopard. The style is definitely appealing and we love the playful pattern.

