Isabel Marant Sets Up First Ever Shop Stateside

Image courtesy of Isabel Marant

It has to be something quite special to stir excitement for NYC’s fashion pack. New Yorkers are saturated on a daily basis with an onslaught of pop culture, fashion, media and the beautiful people. But the opening of Isabel Marant‘s first U.S. boutique, sixteen years after the establishment of the label, is just that thing.

On the corner of SoHo’s Greene and Broome streets, the space features classical architecture outside, and an airy, modern interior that incorporates some of the building’s original 19th century design elements including Corinthian columns courtesy of Nicolas Andre, the creative force behind Marant’s three Parisian boutiques.

As much as we adore a well-designed retail aesthetic, the real buzz is the walk-into-a-store-availability of Marant’s sought after French bohemian/masculine-meets-feminine style. The designer has been famously elusive in the online marketplace, selling limited quantities of her wares on the web only recently, and to extremely select e-commerce sites.

Marant already has a legion of stateside fans who stay current on the fashion-insider favorite via seasonal runway collections posted online, swooning reviews from otherwise snarky fashion bloggers, and style pics of “it” chicks from Emmanuel Alt to Rachel Bilson with Marant on their backs. When translated to the scores of girls waiting intently to get their hands on some studded or fringed booties, ruffled minis, slouchy trousers, and cool psychedelic furs– the shop is sure to be heavily frequented by American girls angling for a bit of Parisian je ne sais quoi.

Images: Maya Bengston for StyleCaster

More News We Love:

Leighton Meester Hits the ‘Date Night’ Premiere

Chic Athletic Wear to Reinvigorate Your Workouts

Angelina Has Animal Rights on the Mind