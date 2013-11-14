The End: Every Online Item From Isabel Marant x H&M Sold Out in Minutes

As expected, pretty much every single item from the beyond-anticipated Isabel Marant for H&M collection has sold out in minutes online. The goods went on sale at 12 p.m, and we decided to do a check at 12:30, only to be placed in a virtual queue.

A few mintes later, we were in but—surprise, surprise—couldn’t find one single thing to buy except a boring white long-sleeve shirt and a basic gray athletic sweatshirt. Yes, within the span of 45 minutes, just about every piece—including belts and bracelets—was gone with the wind.

The good news: We hit an invite-only pre-shop event earlier this week and found the sizing to be tiny (one of our editors who’s normally a US size 4 had to size up to a 12), so odds are a lot of returns will be coming in. Plus, there’s always eBay.

Did you manage to snag anything? Let us know what you got!