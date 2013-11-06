Here’s How To Score The Best Isabel Marant For H&M Stuff

We’re 8 days away from being able to shop H&M’s very publicized Isabel Marant collaboration, but if you want in, you’ll have to adhere some serious rules. H&M introduced a special section on its website dedicated to the collaboration (complete with a real-time ticker countdown) that highlights its various policies surrounding the collection, and we’ve highlighted everything you need to know in order to score the best stuff.
- Every H&M location that’s carrying the collection will open at 8 a.m. on November 14, and the online shop will open 12 p.m. EST.
- H&M will be using its trusted wristband system to organize shoppers on the 14th. The first 300 people in line will be split into groups of 30 and will get a colored wristband that corresponds to their group. Each group will have15 minutes to shop, and there will be five-minute intervals between each group so the sales associates can restock.
- After three and a half hours, the collaboration will be opened up to shoppers without wristbands.
- Returns will be accepted after only 3 days (as opposed to the store’s typical 30-day policy on regular merchandise) and they must be in perfect condition with tags, and have an accompanying receipt.
- Online shoppers can only buy one of each item, likely to stop goods from showing up on eBay, and other resale sites.
There’s a lot of rules, so naturally, the next question remains: Will the collection warrant such a stringent list? The retailer had similar measures in place for its Margiela collaboration last year, and it definitely wasn’t a hit with the masses, but its Marni collection before that was a huge success. Judging by the buzz for Isabel Marant’s line, though, it seems that this will be pretty major.
Let us know: Are you planing to shop the Isabel Marant for H&M collection?