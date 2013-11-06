Here’s How To Score The Best Isabel Marant For H&M Stuff

We’re 8 days away from being able to shop H&M’s very publicized Isabel Marant collaboration, but if you want in, you’ll have to adhere some serious rules. H&M introduced a special section on its website dedicated to the collaboration (complete with a real-time ticker countdown) that highlights its various policies surrounding the collection, and we’ve highlighted everything you need to know in order to score the best stuff.

Every H&M location that’s carrying the collection will open at 8 a.m. on November 14, and the online shop will open 12 p.m. EST.

H&M will be using its trusted wristband system to organize shoppers on the 14th. The first 300 people in line will be split into groups of 30 and will get a colored wristband that corresponds to their group. Each group will have15 minutes to shop, and there will be five-minute intervals between each group so the sales associates can restock.

wristband system to organize shoppers on the 14th. The first 300 people in line will be split into groups of 30 and will get a colored wristband that corresponds to their group. Each group will have15 minutes to shop, and there will be five-minute intervals between each group so the sales associates can restock. After three and a half hours, the collaboration will be opened up to shoppers without wristbands.

three and a half hours, the collaboration will be opened up to shoppers without wristbands. Returns will be accepted after only 3 days (as opposed to the store’s typical 30-day policy on regular merchandise) and they must be in perfect condition with tags, and have an accompanying receipt.

Online shoppers can only buy one of each item, likely to stop goods from showing up on eBay, and other resale sites.

There’s a lot of rules, so naturally, the next question remains: Will the collection warrant such a stringent list? The retailer had similar measures in place for its Margiela collaboration last year, and it definitely wasn’t a hit with the masses, but its Marni collection before that was a huge success. Judging by the buzz for Isabel Marant’s line, though, it seems that this will be pretty major.

