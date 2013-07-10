First Look: H&M Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Isabel Marant’s Designs

When we learned a month ago that Isabel Marant had been tapped as the next designer to collaborate with mega-retailer H&M, every fashion lover got pretty pumped. StyleCaster’s weekly #StyleChat blew up with Marant fans speculating as to what her creations would look like, and now we (kind of) have an idea. This morning, H&M has tweeted a sneak peek at one look from the line, modeled by none other than Marant herself.

The slouchy printed tunic and fringed boots are par for the Marant course, as the Parisian designer is known for crafting looks that manage to be chic and embody the trés-French, “I’m too cool to care” attitude.

“It’s an ideal wardrobe that you can do a lot with,” Marant initially said of the collection. “I aim at creating something real, that women want to wear in their everyday lives, with a certain carelessness, which I think is very Parisian: you dress up, but do not pay too much attention and still look sexy.”

The brand also tweeted a sneak peek at the men’s collection today, which you can check out below.

What do you think so far? Let us know!

