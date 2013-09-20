Isabel Marant for H&M: Here’s Your Second Sneak Peek at the Collection

Our friends over at Racked are the ultimate sleuths when it comes to forthcoming designer collaborations: they flipped through the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar and found this little gem: a small feature that shows four pieces from H&M’s upcoming line by Isabel Marant.

So far, we’re impressed. The French designer is known and loved for her very Parisian, casual but chic approach to design, and all four of these H&M pieces stay true to that aesthetic. We especially love the sequin-covered pumps and the cropped tweed jacket!

For anyone in need of a classic menswear-inspired coat, this heather gray version is just too chic! What do you think of these few pieces? We’re looking forward to shopping the rest when the collection hits shelves and the brand’s new e-commerce site on November 15.