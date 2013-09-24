See 24 Leaked Images From The Isabel Marant For H&M Lookbook!

Isabel Marant‘s much-awaited collection for H&M will only be available in-stores and online on November 15, but the folks at Huffington Post got a hold of a sizeable chunk of the lookbook, which originally appeared on The Fashion Spot. The results are predictably fantastic, as Marant more than succeeds in translating her signature Parisian boho-chic aesthetic into designs for the affordable fast-fashion retailer.

To help capture the French insouciance that permeates her namesake label, the H&M lookbook features cool-girl models such as Milla Jovovich, Alek Wek, Lou Doillon, and Malgosia Bela. Perusing the 24 images, we’re already picturing how chic the Fair Isle sweater will pair with one of the season’s biggest trends: swing skirts (and those black fringed boots will round out the outfit quite nicely, no?)

Of course, there’s the requisite cropped blazer—a Marant signature—as well as printed jeans, a tie-dye sweatshirt, on-trend boxy coats and even dangly earrings. Click through the impeccably styled lookbook, that actually includes three menswear looks, and tell us what you think.