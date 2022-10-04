This Iconic New York Designer Just Launched A Fashion-Forward Collection With Your Favorite Pet Accessory Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Wild One, the coolest online destination for dog essentials that prioritize design, function, and cuteness announced their collaboration with none other than New York’s favorite designer, Isaac Mizrahi to debut the Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One Collection. This limited edition collection features dog products and accessories that capture the whimsical and fashion forward style of Isaac Mizrahi, that centers on an ode to the big city.

This limited edition collection is perfect for the modern pet parent, one that takes pride in making sure their furry friend is dressed to the nines. “As an obsessed dog dad myself and long-time Wild One admirer, this collaboration has been a dream come true,” said Isaac Mizrahi. “The collection is rooted in nostalgia with fun color ways because we wanted to create pieces that allow dog parents to express themselves in a bold fashion, while also being designed for functionality.”

The iconic New York designer and four time CDFA award recipient partnered with Wild One, the thoughtful living pet brand and blended together his own signature, vibrant style with their playful and passionate dedication to the human-dog relationship. Wild One’s own Bill Wells, Co-Founder & CEO agrees. “We truly love the meaning and inspiration behind this collection. After months of planning, we are excited to debut these curated, well-designed pieces that celebrate the fashion lover, diehard New Yorker, or really anyone who wants to stride in style with their pup.”

You’ll be able to choose from a six-product assortment that is available in two limited edition color ways, Cosmopolitan Pink and Hudson Blue. From harnesses to leashes to collars, keep reading to see some of our favorite picks from the collection.

RELATED: Paw-Fect Gifts For Pet Owners That Treat Their Fur Babies Better Than Actual Humans

Harness Walk Kit in Cosmopolitan

Walk your dog in style with this colorful ’90s inspired Harness Walk Kit. What you’ll get: a comfy, lightweight dog harness, dirt and odor resistant leash, and matching poop bag carrier. This is one of our favorite deals—grouping these accessories together saves you $16.

The Everyday Carrier in Hudson

This cute and comfy carrier for every day use was made from 80 water bottles, is machine-washable, and has quilted interior mat so your little guy feels safe and cozy. This bright turquoise shade is perfect for any dog parent on the go.

You can shop The Isaac Mizrahi Love’s Wild One Collection right now on WildOne.com—items range from $8 to $150 and include more leashes, harnesses, and even a tiny treat pouch to reward your pet children.