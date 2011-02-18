Isaac Mizrahi Takes The F From Fun And Puts It In Fashion

Boys with cake and girls with poodles are only part of the fun story that Isaac Mizrahi told for Fall 2011. It was all over the top uptown girl in theme, but the reality of the boldly colored pieces was rather streamlined and restrained save for that aforementioned color.

Pinks, oranges and greens were on cropped pants and furs, wrapped gowns and bowed minis. The feel was slightly 80s without any of the referential obviousness, but the message was clear. Fashion and spending the money to get it is supposed to be a good time. Let them eat cake.