Isaac Mizrahi: Style Icon Heeds Psychic’s Orders and More from Last Night’s Panel

Major fashion influencers descended upon the 92nd Street Y last night for panel on “The Future of Fashion.” Glamour‘s Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive moderated the discussion between Robin Givhan of The Washington Post, Ashley Olsen, and Isaac Mizrahi. The discussion focused on recent industry issues from the impact that Michelle Obama is having on fashion to the Ralph Lauren Photoshop scandal and fast fashion.

Mizrahi, who recently opened his first stand-alone store in the middle of a recession because a psychic told him to, was outspoken as always, saying, “Fashion advertisements are hateful, but they work.”

The trio praised Michelle Obama heavily for her mix of high and low fashion as well as inspiring women who had lost interest to become reengaged in fashion.

One great takeaway is that Ashley recommended Opening Ceremony for the best mix of special high and low pieces and to shop vintage when you are on a budget.

Stay on the watch for the next event of this kind; the 92nd Street Y has consistantly interesting and fun discussions involving fashion’s key players.

[fashionista; The Cut]